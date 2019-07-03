Sports, July 3rd, 2019

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team picked up another big win yesterday, a non-conference clash with Louisa-Muscatine, 12-2.

The win moves the Panthers to 18-6, as they prepare for a big litmus test tonight versus #4 (3A) Marion at home.

Here’s how things played out yesterday:

Mount Pleasant 12

Louisa-Muscatine

(Final/6 innings)

Pitching:

Clayton Lowery (W) 6 IP, 2 runs on 2 hits, 2 BB, and 6 Ks.

Hitting:

Trace White 3B and 2RBIs

Brennan Bender 2B and 2RBIs

Nik Coble 2B and RBI

Clayton Lowery 2B and RBI

Bryce Anderson 1B and RBI

Chase Lamm 2B

Chase Williamson 1B

Jaxon Hoyle 1B

Sawyer Carrasco RB

Tonight’s game versus Marion, as stated before, will be an absolute firecracker. The Indians come in with a record of 21-4 and with state title hopes.

Mount Pleasant is 18-6. Marion is 13-1 in their last fourteen games and are led by senior pitcher Rick Atkins, who is 6-1 with a 0.61 ERA. He is heading to South Dakota State this fall for baseball.

Tonight’s game can be heard on KILJ, with coverage beginning at about 6:55 p.m.

Softball:

Mount Pleasant softball split a rain make-up doubleheader with West Burlington yesterday afternoon, winning game one 8-4 and falling in game two 6-3.

The Panthers have stumbled a bit lately, going 2-4 in their last six games, but still remain 19-10 on the year.

Tonight, Mount Pleasant will host Davis County for a pair of games beginning at 5:00 p.m.

They’ll also participate in a huge tournament at Iowa City this weekend, featuring the who’s who of high school softball.

Mount Pleasant will square off with Benton, Davenport North, Muscatine and Iowa City West, that will act as their final tune-up before the Class 4A playoffs.

On July 13th, the Panthers will play either Fairfield (SEC conference champions) or Keokuk at Mapleleaf at 7:00 p.m.

College Cross Country:

The Iowa Wesleyan University’s men’s and women’s cross country programs will look to improve in the second year of the program under head coach, Chris Creal.

Coach Creal had this to say about the new season for the Tigers, “We had very good success of some of our runners last season, and we hope to continue those positive strides throughout both programs.

We have a good group of returners, and I am excited to return to the Roy Griak Invitational and compete for the first time at the NIACC Trent Smith Invite, which will be a great tune-up for us heading into the conference meet.”