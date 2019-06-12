Sports, June 12th, 2019

Written by Nathan Bloechl on June 12, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com 

Softball:

The Mount Pleasant softball team cruised to a 6-2 win last night in a non-conference matchup with Danville.

With the victory, the Panthers improved to 10-4 on the year, nearly eclipsing their win total for all of 2018.

The Panthers will take today off before continuing their home stand Thursday, when they play host to Keokuk for a conference double header.

Keokuk and Mt. Pleasant battled last Friday, with the Panthers securing two wins; 13-0 and 13-1.

First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

Other softball from the area last night:

  • Fort Madison won three games yesterday at a tournament in Davenport, defeating Tipton 7-2, Central 6-5 and Easton Valley 11-1.
    • The Bloodhounds are now 8-6 on the season and will take on Davenport North in a doubleheader today.
  • WB-ND 6, Van Buren 2
    • Salena Sayre and Shayna Sprinkle both doubled for Van Buren.
    • WB-ND, now 10-4, will take on #3 Louisa-Muscatine tonight.
  • #3 L-M 12, Columbus 0; #3 L-M 13, Columbus 0
  • Winfield-Mt. Union 10, Mediapolis 0; Winfield-Mt. Union 12, Mediapolis 0
    • Madie Anderson led W-MU in the first game with three singles and an RBI, she also dominated in the circle with 11 strikeouts in five innings of duty.
    • Anderson pitched the second game as well, striking out 11 again. Wolves 8th grader Keely Malone had two hits and a run scored in the night cap.
    • Winfield-Mt. Union will take on Wapello tonight.

Baseball:

The latest Radio Iowa Sports Baseball poll was announced on Monday; here’s the full poll:

Class 4A

  1. Johnston (12-0) LW #1
  2. Western Dubuque (12-1) LW #2
  3. Ankeny Centennial (9-2) LW #8
  4. Waukee (9-2) LW #6
  5. Dowling Catholic (8-3) LW #3
  6. Iowa City West (10-4) LW #4
  7. Des Moines Roosevelt (10-3) LW (X)
  8. Southeast Polk (9-4) LW #7
  9. Linn-Mar (9-3) LW (X)
  10. Sioux City East (10-2) LW (X)

Class 3A

  1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-1) LW #1
  2. Davenport Assumption (10-3) LW #2
  3. Central DeWitt (9-0) LW #3
  4. Harlan (9-1) LW #5
  5. Marion (8-1) LW#7
  6. Solon (9-3) LW #6
  7. Grinnell (10-1) LW #8
  8. Ballard (9-1) LW (X)
  9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-5) LW #4
  10. Centerville (7-0) LW (X)

Class 2A

  1. Wilton (8-0) LW #1
  2. Dike-New Hartford (14-0) LW #2
  3. North Linn (16-1) LW #5
  4. Treynor (12-1) LW #3
  5. Beckman Dyersville (12-3) LW #4
  6. Van Meter (7-2) LW #6
  7. Cascade (11-2) LW #8
  8. New Hampton (13-2) LW #7
  9. West Lyon (11-0) LW #10
  10. Hinton (10-0) LW (X)

Class 1A

  1. Mason City Newman (9-2) LW #1
  2. Don Bosco (11-0) LW #2
  3. Southeast Warren (9-0) LW #3
  4. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (10-3) LW #4
  5. Calamus-Wheatland (13-1) LW #5
  6. Alburnett (10-3) LW #6
  7. Saint Ansgar (10-4) LW #9
  8. Kee (11-2) LW (X)
  9. HLV (11-0) LW #10
  10. Kingsley-Pierson (12-3) LW #8

Other baseball finals from last night:

  • Cardinal 6, New London 1
    • New London (2-7) plays Central Lee at Donnellson Thursday. Cardinal improved to 7-3.
  • Mediapolis 17, Winfield-Mt. Union 1; Mediapolis 14, Winfield-Mt. Union 2
    • Winfield-Mount Union (0-9) hosts Pekin Thursday. Mediapolis plays at Keokuk today.