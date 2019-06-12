Sports, June 12th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Softball:

The Mount Pleasant softball team cruised to a 6-2 win last night in a non-conference matchup with Danville.

With the victory, the Panthers improved to 10-4 on the year, nearly eclipsing their win total for all of 2018.

The Panthers will take today off before continuing their home stand Thursday, when they play host to Keokuk for a conference double header.

Keokuk and Mt. Pleasant battled last Friday, with the Panthers securing two wins; 13-0 and 13-1.

First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

Other softball from the area last night:

Fort Madison won three games yesterday at a tournament in Davenport, defeating Tipton 7-2, Central 6-5 and Easton Valley 11-1. The Bloodhounds are now 8-6 on the season and will take on Davenport North in a doubleheader today.

WB-ND 6, Van Buren 2 Salena Sayre and Shayna Sprinkle both doubled for Van Buren. WB-ND, now 10-4, will take on #3 Louisa-Muscatine tonight.

#3 L-M 12, Columbus 0; #3 L-M 13, Columbus 0

Winfield-Mt. Union 10, Mediapolis 0; Winfield-Mt. Union 12, Mediapolis 0 Madie Anderson led W-MU in the first game with three singles and an RBI, she also dominated in the circle with 11 strikeouts in five innings of duty. Anderson pitched the second game as well, striking out 11 again. Wolves 8 th grader Keely Malone had two hits and a run scored in the night cap. Winfield-Mt. Union will take on Wapello tonight.



Baseball:

The latest Radio Iowa Sports Baseball poll was announced on Monday; here’s the full poll:

Class 4A

Johnston (12-0) LW #1 Western Dubuque (12-1) LW #2 Ankeny Centennial (9-2) LW #8 Waukee (9-2) LW #6 Dowling Catholic (8-3) LW #3 Iowa City West (10-4) LW #4 Des Moines Roosevelt (10-3) LW (X) Southeast Polk (9-4) LW #7 Linn-Mar (9-3) LW (X) Sioux City East (10-2) LW (X)

Class 3A

Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-1) LW #1 Davenport Assumption (10-3) LW #2 Central DeWitt (9-0) LW #3 Harlan (9-1) LW #5 Marion (8-1) LW#7 Solon (9-3) LW #6 Grinnell (10-1) LW #8 Ballard (9-1) LW (X) Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-5) LW #4 Centerville (7-0) LW (X)

Class 2A

Wilton (8-0) LW #1 Dike-New Hartford (14-0) LW #2 North Linn (16-1) LW #5 Treynor (12-1) LW #3 Beckman Dyersville (12-3) LW #4 Van Meter (7-2) LW #6 Cascade (11-2) LW #8 New Hampton (13-2) LW #7 West Lyon (11-0) LW #10 Hinton (10-0) LW (X)

Class 1A

Mason City Newman (9-2) LW #1 Don Bosco (11-0) LW #2 Southeast Warren (9-0) LW #3 Martensdale-St. Mary’s (10-3) LW #4 Calamus-Wheatland (13-1) LW #5 Alburnett (10-3) LW #6 Saint Ansgar (10-4) LW #9 Kee (11-2) LW (X) HLV (11-0) LW #10 Kingsley-Pierson (12-3) LW #8

Other baseball finals from last night: