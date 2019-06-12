Sports, June 12th, 2019

Sports, June 12th, 2019Written by Nathan Bloechl on June 12, 2019
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Softball:
The Mount Pleasant softball team cruised to a 6-2 win last night in a non-conference matchup with Danville.
With the victory, the Panthers improved to 10-4 on the year, nearly eclipsing their win total for all of 2018.
The Panthers will take today off before continuing their home stand Thursday, when they play host to Keokuk for a conference double header.
Keokuk and Mt. Pleasant battled last Friday, with the Panthers securing two wins; 13-0 and 13-1.
First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
Other softball from the area last night:
- Fort Madison won three games yesterday at a tournament in Davenport, defeating Tipton 7-2, Central 6-5 and Easton Valley 11-1.
- The Bloodhounds are now 8-6 on the season and will take on Davenport North in a doubleheader today.
- WB-ND 6, Van Buren 2
- Salena Sayre and Shayna Sprinkle both doubled for Van Buren.
- WB-ND, now 10-4, will take on #3 Louisa-Muscatine tonight.
- #3 L-M 12, Columbus 0; #3 L-M 13, Columbus 0
- Winfield-Mt. Union 10, Mediapolis 0; Winfield-Mt. Union 12, Mediapolis 0
- Madie Anderson led W-MU in the first game with three singles and an RBI, she also dominated in the circle with 11 strikeouts in five innings of duty.
- Anderson pitched the second game as well, striking out 11 again. Wolves 8th grader Keely Malone had two hits and a run scored in the night cap.
- Winfield-Mt. Union will take on Wapello tonight.
Baseball:
The latest Radio Iowa Sports Baseball poll was announced on Monday; here’s the full poll:
Class 4A
- Johnston (12-0) LW #1
- Western Dubuque (12-1) LW #2
- Ankeny Centennial (9-2) LW #8
- Waukee (9-2) LW #6
- Dowling Catholic (8-3) LW #3
- Iowa City West (10-4) LW #4
- Des Moines Roosevelt (10-3) LW (X)
- Southeast Polk (9-4) LW #7
- Linn-Mar (9-3) LW (X)
- Sioux City East (10-2) LW (X)
Class 3A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-1) LW #1
- Davenport Assumption (10-3) LW #2
- Central DeWitt (9-0) LW #3
- Harlan (9-1) LW #5
- Marion (8-1) LW#7
- Solon (9-3) LW #6
- Grinnell (10-1) LW #8
- Ballard (9-1) LW (X)
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-5) LW #4
- Centerville (7-0) LW (X)
Class 2A
- Wilton (8-0) LW #1
- Dike-New Hartford (14-0) LW #2
- North Linn (16-1) LW #5
- Treynor (12-1) LW #3
- Beckman Dyersville (12-3) LW #4
- Van Meter (7-2) LW #6
- Cascade (11-2) LW #8
- New Hampton (13-2) LW #7
- West Lyon (11-0) LW #10
- Hinton (10-0) LW (X)
Class 1A
- Mason City Newman (9-2) LW #1
- Don Bosco (11-0) LW #2
- Southeast Warren (9-0) LW #3
- Martensdale-St. Mary’s (10-3) LW #4
- Calamus-Wheatland (13-1) LW #5
- Alburnett (10-3) LW #6
- Saint Ansgar (10-4) LW #9
- Kee (11-2) LW (X)
- HLV (11-0) LW #10
- Kingsley-Pierson (12-3) LW #8
Other baseball finals from last night:
- Cardinal 6, New London 1
- New London (2-7) plays Central Lee at Donnellson Thursday. Cardinal improved to 7-3.
- Mediapolis 17, Winfield-Mt. Union 1; Mediapolis 14, Winfield-Mt. Union 2
- Winfield-Mount Union (0-9) hosts Pekin Thursday. Mediapolis plays at Keokuk today.