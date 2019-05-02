Sports, Thursday, May 2nd, 2019

College Softball:

KILJ — The Iowa Wesleyan Softball team has had to make several changes for their upcoming schedule. Originally scheduled to open up post-season play tonight versus Greenville College in Fulton, Missouri, Mother Nature had other ideas.

Due to impending weather in Fulton, SLIAC officials have decided to push the post-season opener for Iowa Wesleyan back to Friday at 1:00 p.m.

KILJ will still have coverage of Friday’s opener, we’ll also pick up the weekend broadcasts via CollegeCasts.com – who will be down in Fulton, as well.

The softball team will be holding a send-off tonight at the Howe Atrium, as well. The send-off is set for 5:30 p.m. this evening.

College Softball:

KILJ — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced on Wednesday morning that Southwest Minnesota State University sophomore softball player, Bailey Johnson, has been named first team All-NSIC for the first time in her collegiate career as selected by the league’s 16 head coaches.

Johnson, is a Mount Pleasant native is a 2017 graduate of Mount Pleasant Community High School.

Bailey an outfielder, is batting .408 and has started all 42 games this season and leads the team in batting average, RBIs (26) and hits (49). She also has a .683 slugging percentage and .486 on base percentage.

Johnson has recorded 13 doubles, four triples, and four home runs and scored 33 runs.

In her two-year career, Bailey has 91 hits, 24 doubles, seven triples, and seven home runs.

Johnson also earned NSIC Player of the Week earlier this season for the first time.

She is the first SMSU player to earn all-conference first team since 2013. Southwest Minnesota State is 18-24 overall and prepares to compete in its fifth straight NSIC Tournament appearance today versus eighth seeded Upper Iowa of Fayette.

Row Your Boat:

KILJ — Yesterday, a Mount Pleasant senior signed her Letter of Intent to join the NCAA Division I rowing team at the University of Iowa.

Sadie Carrasco, a three sport athlete and talented musician, made things official Wednesday at the Mount Pleasant High School media center.

The only catch is: “I’ve never actually rowed before, but growing up I would row in my grandpa’s pond and I just really liked it.” Carrasco told KILJ.

That’s Carrasco, who had a wide smile on when things were finished up yesterday. She says that Mount Pleasant AD Scott Lamm was driving the factor behind her decision to row at the next level: “Scott Lamm came across this Homegrown Hawkeye program, where they were just trying to find atheltic and coachable girls, and he put my name in for recommendation.”

And when asked what the biggest adjustment is, well, she couldn’t lie, “probably the whole scene in general, but I’m excited to get in and learn” Carrasco finished.

The Hawkeye women’s rowing team is in full swing competition mode currently, they’ll partake in the Big Ten Championships May 19th in Devil’s Lake, Wisconsin.

Schedule:

Tonight activities resume in full for Mount Pleasant High School. The boys’ varsity soccer team will be at home tonight at East Lake Park at 4:30 p.m. as they play host to Fort Madison. The JV boys’ will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Girls’ tennis will be at Maharishi tonight, they’ll square off at 4:30 p.m. as well.

Boys’ and girls’ track will look to add more hardware to their trophy case this spring as tonight is the Southeast Conference Track and Field Championships in Fairfield. The Panthers will battle with Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk and Washington. Events will begin at 5:00 p.m. this evening.