Weekend Arrests

On December 29th, 2018, at approximately 4:20 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of several vehicle’s in the ditch near the intersection of Hickory Avenue and Salem Road. An investigation into the situation determined Brayden Wintermote, 19 of Mount Pleasant, was Operating While Intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor, Failure to Maintain Control, a simple misdemeanor, and Possession of Alcohol Under Age, a simple misdemeanor.

On December 30th, 2018, at approximately 10:35 p.m., Daneil Waters, 46 of Salem, was arrested and transported by the Mount Pleasant Police Department to the Henry County Jail. At the jail, Mr. Waters was found to be in possession of contraband. Mr. Waters was charged with possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, and introducing contraband into a correctional facility, a class D felony.