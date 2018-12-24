The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Adjourned Session Thursday, December 27, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.
A G E N D A
- Roll Call.
- Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine
by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-
members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember
or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and
will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.
- Receive & file communications-
- Approve agenda.
*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.
*6. Approve payment of bills.
*7. Receive reports of Officers –
- Old Business –
- Resolution accept South Main/S. Jefferson Street Reconstruction Project.
- Approval of Change Order on Saunders Park Road Improvements Project.
- Resolution accepting Saunders Park Road Improvements Project.
- Resolution accepting South Iris Street Recreational Trail Project.
* e) Renewal application for a Class C Liquor License for Mi Pueblo Real at 1106 East
Baker Street.
- New Business –
- a) Engineering Services Agreement for CBD improvements & South Jefferson St.
Reconstruction (South St to Green).
- b) Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign application for STP grant for West Winfield
Avenue improvements.
- Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign application for grant funds for Winfield
Avenue Recreational Trail.
- Application for Retail Cigarette Permit at 809 W. Washington St., Sarah Gordon.
- Resolution approving acceptance of Robin Run sanitary sewer extension.
- Public Forum.
- Adjourn.