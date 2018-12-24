The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Adjourned Session Thursday, December 27, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – Resolution accept South Main/S. Jefferson Street Reconstruction Project.

Approval of Change Order on Saunders Park Road Improvements Project.

Resolution accepting Saunders Park Road Improvements Project.

Resolution accepting South Iris Street Recreational Trail Project.

* e) Renewal application for a Class C Liquor License for Mi Pueblo Real at 1106 East

Baker Street.

New Business – a) Engineering Services Agreement for CBD improvements & South Jefferson St.

Reconstruction (South St to Green).

b) Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign application for STP grant for West Winfield

Avenue improvements.

Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign application for grant funds for Winfield

Avenue Recreational Trail.

Application for Retail Cigarette Permit at 809 W. Washington St., Sarah Gordon.

Resolution approving acceptance of Robin Run sanitary sewer extension.

Public Forum.