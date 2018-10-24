Donald Brown (final arrangements)

Donald D. Brown, 58, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, October 21, 2018, at the Veterans Medical Center in Iowa City.

Services will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. A memorial has been established in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa are caring for his arrangements