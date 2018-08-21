Mount City Council Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 2nd reading of proposed ordinance regarding signatures required for zone changes.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance increasing nuisance abatement administration fee.

Resolution waiving right to review final plat for Pin Oak Subdivision, Hickey Ave.

Brian/Arin Jones owners.

* d) Renewal application for Class B Beer Permit for Costas at 115 South Jefferson.

* e) Request from Red Flag Horseless Carriage Tour to use parking spaces in front

of Main Street Cinema Sept. 27.

* f) Applications for Class B Beer Permit & Outdoor Service for Main Street in Central

Park on Sept. 11 & Oct. 4.

* d) Application for a 5-Day Special Class C Liquor License (Beer-Wine) & Outdoor

Service Permit for St. Alphonsus Church at 607 S. Jackson Street.

New Business

Request from Main Street Mount Pleasant to have alcohol in Central Park and to

block off some parking spaces adjacent to the park in Sept. & October.

Accept resignation of the Chief of Police.

Public Forum.