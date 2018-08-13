Mt. Pleasant Girl in Bill Riley Semi Final Round

DES MOINES, IA (08/12/2018) (readMedia)– Five talented Sprout division acts (ages 2-12) and six Senior division acts (ages 13-21) have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley’s 59th annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, August 16, Friday, August 17 or Saturday, August 18.

The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the sprouts acts are:

Sophie Beenken, 12, Mt Pleasant, Lyrical Dance

Lucy Gannon, 11, West Des Moines, Piano Solo

Shelby Warwick, 11, Johnston, Dance: Contemporary

Riley Gibson (12) and Sarah Westergaard (12), Panora, Musical Theater Duet

Lauren Carney, 12, Parkersburg, Vocal Solo

The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the senior acts are:

Emily LeFevre (15) and Cale Schmitz (15), Clear Lake, Dance: Musical Theater Duet

Caroline “Cari” Walton, 16, Waukee, Sing/Dance

Abbie Martin (14), Hailey Martin (13) and Aubrie Massie (14), Underwood, Dance: Clog Trio

Ana Yam, 15, Ames, Piano Solo

Cali Wilson, 17, Norwalk, Dance: Lyrical Solo

Jillian Hess, 16, Johnston, Vocal Solo

The Bill Riley Talent Search has put Iowa’s young talent on stages across the state each summer since 1960. Nearly 100 local qualifying competitions are held across the state and winners advance to the State Fair competition, where there are seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts (ages 2-12) and Seniors (ages 13-21), followed by the semi-finals and, ultimately, the selection of one Senior Champion. The Sprouts do not compete beyond the semi-finals, but perform in the Championship Show as Sprout Champions set for Sunday, August 19 at 1:30 p.m. on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi and media sponsor CW Iowa 23.

More than $17,000 will be awarded to the Senior and Sprout divisions combined. The Bill Riley Talent Search is presented by Hy-Vee.