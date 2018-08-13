Mt. Pleasant Girl in Bill Riley Semi Final Round

Mt. Pleasant Girl in Bill Riley Semi Final RoundWritten by Theresa Rose on August 13, 2018
DES MOINES, IA (08/12/2018) (readMedia)– Five talented Sprout division acts (ages 2-12) and six Senior division acts (ages 13-21) have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley’s 59th annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, August 16, Friday, August 17 or Saturday, August 18.
The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the sprouts acts are:
Sophie Beenken, 12, Mt Pleasant, Lyrical Dance
Lucy Gannon, 11, West Des Moines, Piano Solo
Shelby Warwick, 11, Johnston, Dance: Contemporary
Riley Gibson (12) and Sarah Westergaard (12), Panora, Musical Theater Duet
Lauren Carney, 12, Parkersburg, Vocal Solo
The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the senior acts are:
Emily LeFevre (15) and Cale Schmitz (15), Clear Lake, Dance: Musical Theater Duet
Caroline “Cari” Walton, 16, Waukee, Sing/Dance
Abbie Martin (14), Hailey Martin (13) and Aubrie Massie (14), Underwood, Dance: Clog Trio
Ana Yam, 15, Ames, Piano Solo
Cali Wilson, 17, Norwalk, Dance: Lyrical Solo
Jillian Hess, 16, Johnston, Vocal Solo
The Bill Riley Talent Search has put Iowa’s young talent on stages across the state each summer since 1960. Nearly 100 local qualifying competitions are held across the state and winners advance to the State Fair competition, where there are seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts (ages 2-12) and Seniors (ages 13-21), followed by the semi-finals and, ultimately, the selection of one Senior Champion. The Sprouts do not compete beyond the semi-finals, but perform in the Championship Show as Sprout Champions set for Sunday, August 19 at 1:30 p.m. on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi and media sponsor CW Iowa 23.
More than $17,000 will be awarded to the Senior and Sprout divisions combined. The Bill Riley Talent Search is presented by Hy-Vee.