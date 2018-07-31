Sports July 31, 2018

Mount Pleasant Football Camp Schedule

All camp dates will be held at the Maple Leaf Complex on Maple Leaf Drive. Please listen to KILJ in the event of inclement weather. Please note the different times and dates for each grade level.

Varsity Football (all students entering grades 9-12): Wednesday through Friday, August 1-3. 8:00 am to 11:00 am. Camp questions should be directed to Coach Striegel 319-931-7595

All students entering the 7th and 8th-grade: 6 pm to 8 pm. Monday through Friday, August 6-10. Camp questions should be directed to Coach Ashton 319-931-2896

All students entering the 4th-5th-6th-grades: Wednesday through Friday, August 1-3. 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm. Camp questions should be directed to Jason Bender. 319-931-5089.

There is no sign-up for the camp and there is no cost for the camp. Campers are asked to arrive 10 to 15 minutes before the camp start time. Please appropriate wear workout clothing and cleats if possible. Water will be available, but it is encouraged to bring your own water bottle. Middle School and High School aged students should bring any completed paperwork. (Consent, Concussion, and Physical Forms).

North Dakota State football team has been tabbed as the Missouri Valley Football Conference pre-season favorite in a poll conducted by league coaches, media and sports information directors. NDSU has been picked first in the pre-season poll for seven-straight seasons.

North Dakota State has earned the league title for seven-straight years, four times sharing it with another league school. This year, NDSU was a unanimous choice, receiving all 39 first-place tallies and a total of 390 points. It marks just the second time in league history that a team received all of the first-place votes in the MVFC pre-season poll (NDSU also did it in 2013.)

South Dakota State earned the second spot in the poll, finishing with 340 total points, followed by UNI (270), Youngstown State (258), Illinois State (248) and South Dakota (206).

The Southeastern Community College fall baseball league will begin on Sunday September 9th, it will run for six weeks and play will be on Sundays each time. This league is for players in grades 8 thru 12, individuals or teams may signup. Contact Justin Schulte at 319-208-5047.

Late last week Lloyd Sisco former Waco High School and Ellsworth Community College coach resigned as the football coach at Van Buren High School and Mike Bennell was hired to fill the opening. Sisco who is 77 years old had come out of retirement in Florida to replace Mike Hurley this fall at Van Buren High School, no reason has been given for his leaving before coaching a game.