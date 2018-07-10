The Mt. Pleasant School Board met in regular session Monday night. The board accepted the low bid for a replacement air conditioning compressor for the high school. There were four bids. Trane had the low bid at $31,950. The milk bid for the coming school year was awarded to Anderson Erikson and the bread contract went to Pan O Gold. The school board voted to enter a collaborative agreement with the Institute for Therapy and psychological solutions Mid Iowa Family Therapy Clinic. There is no cost to the district and the district won’t make referrals. The district will provide office space. This is a way for families to access another resource for services that include mental health therapy, behavioral health intervention, evaluations, community support services and psychiatric services. Supt. Henriksen and Director of Instruction Katie Gavin also shared information regarding possible professional development for teachers introducing them Developmental Trama, ACE’s, the basics of neuroscience and what it means to be trauma informed. The district’s teachers have been asking for support and training in dealing with behavior challenges in the classroom as more and more kids are experiencing various behavioral disorders that disrupt the classroom.