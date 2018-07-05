Washington Man Arrested After Car-Train Accident

At about 5 am Thursday a Washington County Deputy responded to a report of a car-train accident at the Yucca Avenue railroad crossing north of Highway 92 in Washington County. The vehicle was located but no one was inside. The registration was under the name of William, BJ, Goodwin of Washington. Goodwin was not located at the residence on the registration. However, Goodwin was found lying on the shoulder of the highway west of the accident scene. He was taken into custody and charged with OWI, possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance and failure to maintain control. According to the deputy’s report Goodwin had to be cleared for incarceration by the Washington County Hospital E.R. due to his high level of intoxication.