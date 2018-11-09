500,000 Gift to Iowa Wesleyan University from Beloved Professor and Alumna

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: November 8, 2018 – Iowa Wesleyan University distinguished Professor of Biology and alumnae Dolores Graf Poulter Wilson ‘63 announced an unrestricted gift of $500,000 to her alma mater.

“All we must do is seek God’s guidance daily, and He will lead us to an even better future,” said Poulter Wilson. The beloved 56-year faculty member of Iowa Wesleyan University spoke in front of a gathering of students, faculty, staff, and community during a prayer service. “I’ve always felt called to be on this campus. Now I’ve been called to make this gift and challenge others to do the same.”

Iowa Wesleyan is seeking a new future through partnership that builds on and advances the momentum achieved in the past several years. But this new future depends on the support and commitment to the mission of IW and to the southeast Iowa region.

The Iowa Wesleyan Board of Trustees will reconvene on November 15, 2018 to determine the future of the institution. A meeting will be held on campus for students, faculty and staff followed by a meeting for the community with updates on the status of the University. Information will follow this release.