5 Year Old Rescued From Pool

Wednesday afternoon just after 4 pm the Louisa County Sheriff’s office received a call reporting an unresponsive child at the Columbus Community Swimming Pool in Columbus Junction. A five year old boy had been rescued from the pool but was unresponsive. The child did respond to CPR and was transported by air to University Hospitals in Iowa City. The Sheriff’s Department referred further questions on to the Columbus Community School District since the district is responsible for the pool.