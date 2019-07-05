4th of July Traffic Fatality

A Mount Pleasant man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred on the 4th of July west of town. According to the Iowa State Patrol report Stuart Swanson was operating the cycle westbound on 235th Street at about 3 pm and failed to negotiate the curve for the Highway 34 westbound ramp at Westwood. The motorcycle left the roadway, went onto the shoulder and then down into the ditch coming to rest after hitting a cable barrier for eastbound 34.