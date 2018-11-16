4H Volunteer Training

4-H Fosters Independence

4-H provides youth the opportunity to reach their full potential by working and learning in partnership with caring adults. 4-H volunteers are one of the essential elements of ISU Extension’s youth-serving organization.

On November 19, 6:00 pm, at the Henry County Extension Office, Iowa State University Extension’s 4-H volunteers from Henry are invited to “4-H Fosters Independence” training to explore how 4-H volunteers can foster independence in local youth. Volunteers will define independence and the role they play in fostering independence in 4-H youth. In addition, leaders will discuss and share resources that can be used with 4-H youth throughout the year.

This experience is part of Iowa State University Extension’s 4-H Youth Development training for volunteers in Henry County.

Statewide training prepares 4-H volunteers who work with young people in non-formal educational settings to be more effective in promoting positive youth development through the 4-H experience. Effective volunteers provide the experiences and positive relationships that enable 4-H youth to become productive citizens, outstanding communicators, effective leaders, and successful learners now and in the future.

Participants may register by contacting Erin at Iowa State University Extension & Outreach – Henry County. A meal for Henry County Leaders will be served starting at 5:30 by the Henry County 4-H Teen Council.