4H Teen Council Penny Drive

The Henry County 4-H Teen Council’s fall fundraiser, a Penny Drive, is officially underway. We will be collecting pennies (or any other change) through the month of November. All proceeds will be donated to The Family Connection’s Holiday Shopping event.

The Family Connection provides an early childhood educational program designed to improve the health and well-being of pregnant women, parents, and their children. The program is FREE of charge to all Henry County residents with children ages 0-5, pending availability. Participating parents earn points throughout that program that can be redeemed at Parents Place for diapers, wipes, baby shampoo, baby clothing, and other basic baby supplies. These points can also be redeemed during the annual Holiday Shopping event for fun Christmas gifts for the kids.

Collection jars will be placed at various businesses throughout Henry County. Donations can also be dropped off at the Henry County Extension Office, 127 N Main Street, Mount Pleasant. For more information call 319-385-8126 or email traciv@iastate.edu.