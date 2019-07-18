4H Judging Results

4H Judging ResultsWritten by Theresa Rose on July 18, 2019
2019 Henry County Fair Static State Fair Exhibits
Family and Consumer Science
- Delane Arnold – Sunshiners – Easter Bread
- Madie Anderson – Jefferson Juniors – Tote Bag
- Morgan Grelk – 4-H Wizards – Pantry Door
- Kaitlyn Lee – New London Lassies – Report on Disabilities
- Lianna Sweezer – Wizards – Crochet Hat
- Macy Jones – New London Lassies – Scrunchie Comparison Poster
- Kenna Smith – Triple C – Carmel Apple Pie
- Weston Miller – Pioneers – Tire Chair
Photography
- Kristen Rhody – New London Lassies – Dog
- Josie Settles – Wayne Soild Savers – Coneflower
- Willow Barton – Sharp Shooters – Give in Hay
- Hallie Sandeen – Wayne Soilsavers – Lizard
- Elyssa Graber – Jefferson Juniors – Horse Face
- Coen Fitzpatrick – New London Pioneers – Grain Bins
Creative Arts
- Anne Schnicker – Go-Getters – Black Corn Etching
- Willow Barton – Sharp Shooters – Colored Pencil Dog Drawing
- Melody Miller – Go-Getters – Dark Pour Painting “Just a little Magenta”
- Macy Jones – New London Lassies – Fairy Garden Christmas
- Tyler Simon Wodden Flag with shell art
- Apryl Simon – Sharp Shooters – Guitar String Art
Animals and Ag/Natrual Resources
- Boden Lehman – New London Pinoeers – Taxidermy Squirrel
- Elizabeth Birchfield – Jefferso Juniors – Monarch
- Ella Kann – 4-H Wizards – Dog Biscuits
- Anna Beckman – Triple C – Sheep Cooler
Personal Development
- Ana Schurr – 4-H Wizards – Science Advancement in Medical Field
- Jenna Smith – Sharp Shooters – Tire Swing
- Jozlyn Lee – Silver Spurs – Universe 4-H Poster
- Lily Syfert – Salem Stars – 4-H Stepping Stone
Science, Engineering, & Technology
- Elijah McGohan – Wayne Soil Savers – IH Pedal Tractor
- Liana Sweezer – 4-H Wizrds – Hydroponics study
- Gabe White – Jefferson Juniors – Refinished Rocking Chair
- Seth Schurr – Scott Sodbusters – Flag Cutting Board
Share the Fun
State Fair Qualifiers
- New London Lassies and Lads With We Love 4-H
- Morgan Meyer – Jefferson Juniors – Violin Solo “My Soul Cries Out”
- 4-H Wizards with 4-H Wizard memories
Alternate to State Fair
- Teen Council with Family Feud
Education Presentations
State Fair Qualifiers
- Morgan Meyer – Jefferson Juniors – Personal Safety
- Kaylen Hunolds – Salem Stars – Sugar
- Lily Syfert – Salem Stars – Ethiopia
- Emma Welcher & Addison Spinner – Salem Stars – Slime
- Sophie Loundsbury – New London Lassies – Extemporaneous speaking
2019 Henry County Fair Clothing Results
$15 Challenge: 2019 Junior Judge’s Choice Awards:
- Natalie Fisher
- Alexa Lair
- Lauryn Wilham
Honorable mention:
- Ashlynn Beachamp
- Madelynn Nelson
- Megan Lee
- Sydney Kraft
2019 Outstanding Intermediate Award:
- Camryn Lair
Fashion Revue: 2019 Junior Judge’s Choice Awards in this category go to:
- TaeleyAnn Unternahrer
- Peyton Syfert
- Emerson Syfert
Clothing Selection: 2019 Junior Judge’s Choice Awards in this category go to:
- Macy Jones
- Zoe Long
- Jolynn Martin
2019 Outstanding Intermediate Award go to:
- Noelle Rowe
- Taryn Unternahrer
2019 State Fair Participants
- Sophie Loundsbury
- Hailey Rohdy
- Kristen Rohdy