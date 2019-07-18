4H Judging Results

Written by Theresa Rose on July 18, 2019

2019 Henry County Fair Static State Fair Exhibits

Family and Consumer Science

  1. Delane Arnold – Sunshiners – Easter Bread
  2. Madie Anderson – Jefferson Juniors – Tote Bag
  3. Morgan Grelk – 4-H Wizards – Pantry Door
  4. Kaitlyn Lee – New London Lassies – Report on Disabilities
  5. Lianna Sweezer – Wizards – Crochet Hat
  6. Macy Jones – New London Lassies – Scrunchie Comparison Poster
  7. Kenna Smith – Triple C – Carmel Apple Pie
  8. Weston Miller – Pioneers – Tire Chair

Photography

  1. Kristen Rhody – New London Lassies – Dog
  2. Josie Settles – Wayne Soild Savers – Coneflower
  3. Willow Barton – Sharp Shooters – Give in Hay
  4. Hallie Sandeen – Wayne Soilsavers – Lizard
  5. Elyssa Graber – Jefferson Juniors – Horse Face
  6. Coen Fitzpatrick – New London Pioneers – Grain Bins

Creative Arts

  1. Anne Schnicker – Go-Getters – Black Corn Etching
  2. Willow Barton – Sharp Shooters – Colored Pencil Dog Drawing
  3. Melody Miller – Go-Getters – Dark Pour Painting “Just a little Magenta”
  4. Macy Jones – New London Lassies – Fairy Garden Christmas
  5. Tyler Simon Wodden Flag with shell art
  6. Apryl Simon – Sharp Shooters – Guitar String Art

Animals and Ag/Natrual Resources

  1. Boden Lehman – New London Pinoeers – Taxidermy Squirrel
  2. Elizabeth Birchfield – Jefferso Juniors – Monarch
  3. Ella Kann – 4-H Wizards – Dog Biscuits
  4. Anna Beckman – Triple C – Sheep Cooler

Personal Development

  1. Ana Schurr – 4-H Wizards – Science Advancement in Medical Field
  2. Jenna Smith – Sharp Shooters – Tire Swing
  3. Jozlyn Lee – Silver Spurs – Universe 4-H Poster
  4. Lily Syfert – Salem Stars – 4-H Stepping Stone

Science, Engineering, & Technology

  1. Elijah McGohan – Wayne Soil Savers – IH Pedal Tractor
  2. Liana Sweezer – 4-H Wizrds – Hydroponics study
  3. Gabe White – Jefferson Juniors – Refinished Rocking Chair
  4. Seth Schurr – Scott Sodbusters – Flag Cutting Board

 

Share the Fun

State Fair Qualifiers

  1. New London Lassies and Lads With We Love 4-H
  2. Morgan Meyer – Jefferson Juniors – Violin Solo “My Soul Cries Out”
  3. 4-H Wizards with 4-H Wizard memories

Alternate to State Fair

  1. Teen Council with Family Feud

Education Presentations

State Fair Qualifiers

  1. Morgan Meyer – Jefferson Juniors – Personal Safety
  2. Kaylen Hunolds – Salem Stars – Sugar
  3. Lily Syfert – Salem Stars – Ethiopia
  4. Emma Welcher & Addison Spinner – Salem Stars – Slime
  5. Sophie Loundsbury – New London Lassies – Extemporaneous speaking

 

2019 Henry County Fair Clothing Results

 

$15 Challenge: 2019 Junior Judge’s Choice Awards:

  1. Natalie Fisher
  2. Alexa Lair
  3. Lauryn Wilham

 

Honorable mention:

  1. Ashlynn Beachamp
  2. Madelynn Nelson
  3. Megan Lee
  4. Sydney Kraft

 

2019 Outstanding Intermediate Award:

  1. Camryn Lair

 

Fashion Revue: 2019 Junior Judge’s Choice Awards in this category go to:

  1. TaeleyAnn Unternahrer
  2. Peyton Syfert
  3. Emerson Syfert

 

Clothing Selection: 2019 Junior Judge’s Choice Awards in this category go to:

  1. Macy Jones
  2. Zoe Long
  3. Jolynn Martin

 

2019 Outstanding Intermediate Award go to:

  1. Noelle Rowe
  2. Taryn Unternahrer

 

2019 State Fair Participants

  1. Sophie Loundsbury
  2. Hailey Rohdy
  3. Kristen Rohdy

 