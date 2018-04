Iris Show Cancelled

The Mount Pleasant Women’s Club Iris Show, scheduled for May 12, has been cancelled for this year due to the late spring weather. Our apologies to the planned participants. The show will again be scheduled for mid-May 2019.

The Iris Show is usually hold it in conjunction with the master gardeners plant sale and the first farmers market which will still occur but organizers are afraid the iris will not be close to blooming at that time.