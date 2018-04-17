Crop and Weather Report

NAIG COMMENTS ON IOWA CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION REPORT

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“An eventful weather week brought severe weather and significant snowfall to the state and continues to keep farmers from spring fieldwork. The weather is also challenge for livestock farmers caring for new calves and anticipating spring pasture growth. We are starting to see cover crops green up and will even more if we get some warmer temperatures and sunshine,” Naig said.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov<http://www.IowaAgriculture.gov> or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia<http://www.nass.usda.gov/ia>. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

As cold, wet weather persisted yet another week, statewide Iowa farmers had only 1.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 15, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. When conditions allowed, farmers in the southern two-thirds of the State were busy applying fertilizer and seeding oats with isolated reports of tillage.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 1 percent very short, 7 percent short, 70 percent adequate and 22 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 3 percent very short, 12 percent short, 74 percent adequate and 11 percent surplus. Recent heavy snow and rain have left northern Iowa with surplus soil moisture.

Twelve percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 9 days behind last year and 10 days behind the 5-year average. While one-quarter of the oats have been planted in east central and southwest Iowa, northwest and north central Iowa have yet to get planting underway.

Livestock producers continue to experience challenges with snowfall and below normal temperatures stalling spring pasture growth and making tending to calves difficult throughout much of the State.