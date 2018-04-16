Henry County Health Center Board Will Meet

Henry County Health Center Board Will MeetWritten by Theresa Rose on April 16, 2018
MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Time: 12:00 p.m.
HCHC Board Room
Mission: To enhance the health of individuals and communities through high quality, effective and efficient services
Vision: To be the healthcare provider and employer of choice
Values: Quality, Service, Teamwork, Accountability, Respect and Trust
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. ROLL CALL
Mr. Clouse ______ Mrs. Olson ________ Mrs. Heaton ________
Mr. Meyer ______ Mr. Severson ________ Mrs. Towne ________
Mr. Prottsman ______
III. PUBLIC HEARING: 12:00 pm
On Proposed Action by Henry County Health Center to proceed with Ortho and General Surgery Clinic renovation.
IV. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees
B. Administrative Team Reports
V. OLD BUSINESS
A. Awarding of bid for Ortho and General Surgery Renovation Project ♦ □ *
B. Parking Lots ♦ □
C. Clinic Remodel ♦ □ *
VI. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: Heaton
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Radiology equipment ♦ □ *
B. Surgery equipment ♦ □ *
C. Associate Engagement Survey ♦ □
D. IHA Financial Indicator report ♦ □
VIII. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT: Dr. Michelle Tansey
A. Medical staff appointments and reappointments ♦ □ *
IX. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE
X. ADJOURNMENT