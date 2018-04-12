Supervisors Meeting

A month ago Henry County Public Health decided to contract with the Regional Utility Service System for environmental health services. RUSS is now doing the permitting and inspections for wells and septic systems. Manager Bruce Hudson has been working on clarifying and streamlining the applications to allow for better tracking of the various types of sewage disposal systems used in the county. Hudson attended the supervisors meeting Thursday morning for approval of the changes that have already been approved by the Board of Health….

Permit fees for a sewage disposal system will still be $500. But now there is a $100 permit extension in case a system isn’t constructed within the allowed year. This will save the property owner from having to re-apply and pay another $500.

There will now be a $200 fee for permits to update or alter a system. This replaces the $500 fee since a new system is not being installed but RUSS will still have to visit the site for an inspection, take pictures and track the permit.

There is also an additional operation permit fee of $30 for mechanical systems to be paid annually. Owners of these systems must have a mechanical maintenance contract that code requires RUSS to keep on file.

And then there is a holding tank permit for $200. These are systems of last resort. The state allows these but previously there wasn’t any design criteria. Going forward RUSS will look for certain criteria in the inspection. And there will also be a holding tank annual renewal fee of $75 since these systems require more tracking.

The supervisors also agreed to reimburse two residents $500 each for well plugging costs. Normally, this is paid for with a grant but somehow the applications were overlooked and not discovered until the grant cycle deadline had passed. The supervisors agreed to reimbursing the residents because all the paperwork had been finished and turned in before the deadline.