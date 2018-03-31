The local sports scene is quiet this Easter weekend, no scores to report from Mt. Pleasant High School or from Iowa Wesleyan.

The NCAA women final four was in action last night with semi-final play:

Mississippi State-73

Louisville-63

UConn-89

Notre Dame-91 (overtime)

The winners Mississippi State and Notre Dame meet tomorrow night in the Championship game.

The women’s NIT Championship will be played at 2 pm today in New York with Virginia Tech tangling with Indiana.

The men’s NCAA semi-finals will be played tonight in San Antonio

Loyola of Chicago plays Michigan at 5 pm and Villanova plays Kansas at 8 pm.

The winners play in the title game Monday night .