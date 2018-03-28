On March 23th, 2018, at approximately 5:10 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 1000-grid of Highway 218. Carl Ingwersen, 52 of Mount Pleasant driving a silver 2015 GMC canyon truck struck James Rohde, 59 of Olds driving a 2004 in the rear bumper while a turn was being made by Rohde. Ingwersen was cited for failure to maintain control. Both veichles could be driven away with cumulative damage valued at $6500, no injuries were reported .

***A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.***