Albert “Big Al” Sonnenberg

Albert “Big Al” Sonnenberg, 80, of Montrose, Iowa, passed away at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at his home in Montrose.

Born May 22, 1937 in Collinsville, Illinois the son of Samuel and Elnora (Reimler) Sonnenberg. On July 8, 1962 he married Nancy Petersen at St. Mary’s Church in Marshalltown, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife: Nancy of Montrose, Iowa; two daughters: Kimberly (Rod) Brown of Kahoka, Missouri and Kristen (Steve) Finney of Donnellson, Iowa; one son: Kevin (Lara) Sonnenberg of Dike, Iowa; six grandchildren: Amy (Andy) Jones, Gavin, Jake, Brooke, Drew and Bryce; two great-grandchildren: Aiden and Easton and one brother: Walter “Pipe” Sonnenberg of Collinsville, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters: Bessie, Shirley and Linda and one brother: Ray.

Al attended the University of Iowa and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1964. He taught Physical Education and coached at Central Lee. He was a member of the 1959 Iowa Hawkeye Rose Bowl Team and the Central Lee Booster Club. He was a Montrose Watermelon Festival cutter and he helped with summer sports camps. Al was honored as the 2017 Central Lee Homecoming Grand Marshal. He loved sports, gardening, fishing, reading and watching his grandchildren participate in sporting events.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

Friends may call after 12 noon Friday, March 23, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A Memorial Service will be held at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa with Father Mark P. Spring and David Doty officiating.

Burial will be at Montrose Cemetery, in Montrose, Iowa.

Memorials have been established in his memory for Central Lee Football & Track, Montrose Riverfront Inc. or Lee County Hospice.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.