HCHC Board Meets

The Henry County Health Center Board of Directors met in regular session Tuesday. Hospital CEO Robb Gardner answered a question about the infusion department. HCHC will be able to return to doing infusions without a doctor present. This is due to a two year moratorium on that rule by the federal administration. The shortage of some pain medicines and IV solutions was brought up. So far HCHC has not been adversely affected by that. Under old business it was reported that one interview with a OB-GYN Doctor has been done. Another Dr. will be interviewed in a few weeks. A review of the health center’s liability insurance coverage was given and a reduction in rates will be experienced next year. The budget calendar for fiscal year 2019 was approved. The board also heard a report on the patient satisfaction surveys, and some of the approval rating goals were increased because of increased satisfaction in those areas. The board also approved Dr. Michelle Tansey as the Medical Chief of Staff for the next year.