NORTHEY COMMENTS ON IOWA CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION REPORT

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through October.

“Combines are just starting to get rolling with 5 percent of soybeans now harvested. and I would expect more farmers will be getting in the field this week. I do want to encourage everyone work on the farm and traveling through rural Iowa this fall to keep safety in mind during this very busy season,” Northey said.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov<http://www.IowaAgriculture.gov> or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia<http://www.nass.usda.gov/ia>. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

There were above average temperatures and scattered rains throughout the state for the week ending September 24, 2017, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Statewide there were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork. Activities for the week included starting to harvest corn for grain and soybeans, planting cover crops, spreading manure, hauling grain, and finishing up chopping corn silage, harvesting seed corn, and cutting hay.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 22 percent very short, 27 percent short, 50 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 21 percent very short, 33 percent short, 46 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.

Ninety-four percent of the corn crop has reached the dent stage or beyond, one week behind last year and three days behind the 5-year average. Fifty-two percent of corn had reached maturity, five days behind average. Corn condition remained the same as last week at 59 percent good to excellent. Ninety-one percent of soybeans were turning color or beyond, equal to last year and three days ahead of average. Sixty percent of soybeans were dropping leaves, two days behind last year but one day ahead of average. Five percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, two days behind average. Soybean condition improved slightly to 60 percent good to excellent.

There were multiple reports of a fourth cutting of alfalfa hay being cut, and scattered reports of possibly being a fifth cutting in parts of Iowa. Pasture conditions declined to 48 percent poor to very poor. Livestock conditions were normal, although there were reports of water for cattle being an issue in parts of the state due to dry conditions.