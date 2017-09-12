Mt. Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-Marc Lindeen & representatives of 400 block N. Main St.

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business –

2nd reading of proposed ordinance amending tall sign regulations along highways.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance amending B-1 (Limited Business District) sign

regulations.

Mayor appointments – Library Board

Pleasant Utilities Board of Trustees

Change Order No. 1 on the Jay Street Paving project. Resolution accepting Jay Street Paving Project

Change Order No. 2 on the WWTP Bar Screen Replacement project.

* g) Renewal application for a Class C Beer Permit for Pilot Travel Center at 1300 N. Grand.

* h) Renewal application for a Class B Beer Permit for Costas Pizza & Steakhouse at 115 S.

Jefferson Street.

* i) Renewal application for a Class C Beer Permit for Aldi, Inc. at 1309 E. Washington St.

* j) Request for use of Central Park and the sale of alcohol for Main Street events September

22 (Farm to Table) and October 6 (Pints in the Park).

* k) Application for 14-Day Class B Beer Permit for Main Street Mount Pleasant pending

dram shop insurance.

9) New Business –

a) 1st reading of proposed ordinance establishing No Parking on portion of north side of

West Clay at intersection with Harrison Street.

b) Resolution approving FY16/17 Street Finance Report.

c) Approval of a Retail Cigarette Permit at 217 West Washington Street.

d) Approval of Encroachment Permit at 117 West Monroe Street.

Authorize installation of handicap doors at Mt. Pleasant Police Dept.

Resolution setting date for receiving bids for airport farm ground rent.

Resolution authorizing payment of bills during City Council recess.

Public Forum