Vehicle Hits Guardrail. Driver Arrested.

On September 3, 2017, at approximately 3:58AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a vehicle had struck a guardrail and was blocking the roadway in the 1600 Grid of 170th Street near Trenton, Iowa. After an investigation by Henry County Deputies, it was found that Maxallen Otto Graf of New London, Iowa, was driving his red, 2002, Chevrolet K1500 HD truck eastbound in the 1600 Grid of 170th Street. Maxallen said he lost control of his vehicle due to being distracted by looking on his cellphone. Maxallen struck the guardrail with his vehicle which caused significant damage to the guardrail. The vehicle proceeded to flip and land on its rooftop in the north side ditch of 170th Street. It was later found by Henry County Deputies that Maxallen was also driving under the influence of alcohol. Colton Paul Hunter Teslow Hayes was a passenger in the vehicle. Both Maxallen and Colton sustained minor injuries. Maxallen was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was cited for possession of alcohol under legal age and was also cited for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle.