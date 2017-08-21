Robert E. (Bobby) Conn

Robert E. (Bobby) Conn, 85 of Billings, Montana, passed away on Saturday July 15, 2017, at the Riverstone Hospice Home.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 25, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant with full military honors conducted by the Henry County Honor Guard.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are handling the local arrangements.

