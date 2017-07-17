WACO Registration Information

WACO will be mailing information regarding eRegistration in mid- late July. eRegistration is completed online on parents time. WACO asks that eRegistration be completed prior to the first day of school. School fees, including lunch balance may be paid online via PaySchool. You can also set up a one time eCheck through PaySchools. Families that do not have access to the internet may complete eRegistration online, at the

JH/HS in Wayland Monday- Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Back to School Night will be held on August 21st. Students are encouraged to bring their school supplies.

Elementary: 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Bring your supplies to your classroom and Meet

your Teacher!

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Ice Cream Social on the Elementary Front Lawn

Meet your bus driver!

JH/HS: 7th Grade Orientation : 7:00p.m.- 8:00 p.m. A refresher from your spring

visit. Meet in the Library!

New Student Orientation : 7:00 p.m. All new 8th – 12th grade students.

Choose a locker, tour the building, meet students. Meet in the Lobby.

Free/Reduced Meal Applications may be turned in at either building

Transportation: Bus drivers will be making phone calls regarding bus route times prior to

8/21. Bus barn: 319-653-3695.

First day of classes is August 23rd. Full day classes on Friday, August 25th.

Be sure to watch our Activity calendar at www.wacocsd.org . There is a great free mobile

app RSchool Activity Scheduler to keep up to date on WACO events.

Follow us on Facebook: WACO CSD, Wayland, Iowa