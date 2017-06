Info Meeting For Ordinance Plant Employees and Families

An advocacy group for former atomic energy workers will hold an information meeting for former employees of the then-Iowa Ordinance Plant and their families.

The Atomic Resource Coalition, a Missouri-based group, will hold the meeting on June 27th at the Machinist’s Hall in Middletown, across from the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

The meeting will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.