Weekly Band Concert Includes Artwork

Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT

Partners with Mount Pleasant Community Band

MOUNT PLEASANT— This summer, Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT will be partnering with the Mount Pleasant Community Band, under the direction of Adam Creager. This joint effort will help to promote public art in our community.

Thursday, June 22 will be the third concert of the season in Central Park and will include a Local Art Exhibition. Local artists are welcome to come to the square and start setting up any time after 5:00. The exhibit will officially start at 6:00 pm with the summer concert to follow at 7:00 pm. Thanks to local sponsors, Sunnybrook will provide bottled water and Mount Pleasant LULAC is going to provide ice cream treats.

Acknowledging that arts and culture are fundamental enhancements to our community’s quality of life, Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT serves to ignite and promote broad community excitement in the appreciation, support and growth of artistic and cultural activities in and around Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT (Impacting Mount Pleasant Arts & Culture Together) is a 501(c)3 organization established in 2016.

For more information about exhibiting during the Local Artist Exhibition, please contact David Adams at the Hy-Vee Drug Store at (319) 385-8781.