Iowa Fertilizer Company to celebrate the start of production at its world-class fertilizer plant in Wever, Iowa Gov. Branstad, Lt. Gov. Reynolds, and more will commemorate the completion of one of the largest private sector construction projects in Iowa history

WHAT: The leadership of OCI N.V. and Iowa Fertilizer Company will join Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham, the Lee County Board of Supervisors, and other state and local partners to celebrate the start of production of the Iowa Fertilizer Plant in Wever, Iowa.

The world-class fertilizer plant will provide a reliable, stable, and domestic source of nitrogen fertilizer for farmers in Iowa and around the country, while continuing to drive job growth throughout the region. The event marks the culmination of a more than $3 billion project that resulted in more than 3,500 construction jobs and more than 200 full-time employees.

WHO: OCI N.V. – Iowa Fertilizer Company

Nassef Sawiris, CEO of OCI N.V.

Michael Bennett, President and Chairman of OCI N.V.

Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO of OCI Americas

Larry Holley, President of Iowa Fertilizer Company

Darrell Allman, Site Operations Director of Iowa Fertilizer Company

Branstad-Reynolds Administration

Governor Terry Branstad

Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds

Debi Durham, Director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority

WHEN: Wednesday, April 19, 2017