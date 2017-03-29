Accident Victim I.D’d

The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of the person killed in an accident Tuesday afternoon on Hwy 34 in Jefferson County. The victim has been identified as 47 year old Lisa Lucille Stufflebeem of Ottumwa. The single vehicle accident occurred about 1:30 pm. The vehicle was westbound on 34 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the median and struck the crossover becoming airborn and then rolling several times. The driver was ejected. The investigation continues.