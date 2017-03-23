Ticket Sales Update for Dessert Theater

Wednesday night tickets went on sale for the annual Mt. Pleasant High School Music Department Dessert Theater. The tickets are now available at Browns Shoefit on the East side of the Mt. Pleasant square. As of Thursday morning there were only 33 reserved seats remaining for Sunday afternoon, April 2nd. For the Saturday night, April 1 performance there are still about 100 reserved seats open. Tickets for table seating dessert are $10. Once all the reserve seating is sold out, bleacher seating without dessert will go on sale for $5.00.