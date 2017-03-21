HCHC Trustees meet

The Henry County Health Center has a new ambulance they recently purchased and put into service. The new vehicle cost approximately $200,000 to purchase and equip. The hospital board of trustees got a tour of the ambulance during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon. Under old business hospital CEO Robb Gardner showed the board a drawing of a proposed minor remodeling project that will be done to Dr. Reed Bouchey’s office area, it will take about two months to do the work and the cost is projected to be around $118,000. The board voted to approve the project and bids will be gathered now. Gardner also gave a short review of the economic impact of the Health Center in Henry County, the figures were from information gathered two years ago and showed that 256 jobs are provided by the hospital with a payroll near $15 million and sales tax impact of just over $4 millon. KILJ will have further details when HCHC releases the total report. The board of trustees approved spending around $629,000 on a new CT Scanner and another $142,000 on a new Ultrasound machine. Approval was also given to show support for the Electronic Medical Records steering committee that will spear head an update project for records that will be a long and tedious task. Also the board ok’d an update to the provider on call policy.