4 Injured in Lee County Crash

Four people were injured in a two vehicle collision on Highway 218 at the entrance to the Central Lee School campus. The crash occurred on Saturday just after noon. Sally Peck of West Branch was driving south on Hwy 218 and stopped waiting to make a turn into the entrance. At the same time Dustin Kramer of Donnellson was north bound on 218 in the same area. Peck turned in front of Kramer causing the collision. Peck and a passenger Karolyn Broderson were transported by ambulance to the Ft. Madison Community Hospital. Another passenger, Aaron Pohlen, was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals. Tamarya Kramer, who was a passenger in the other vehicle, was taken to the Ft. Madison Hospital by private vehicle. Peck was cited for Failure to Yield upon a left turn.