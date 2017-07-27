3rd Annual Coming Home— Coming Together 2017 Concert at the Sondheim Fri., July 28 & Sat., July 29.

A benefit concert presenting over 20 local artists and former Fairfield talent.

Fairfield, Iowa – The Fairfield Arts & Convention Center is hosting the 3rd Annual Coming Home— Coming Together 2017 Concert Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. These talented artists will entertain you with what they do best and what they like best to do!

Coming Home–Coming Together 2017 features accomplished performing artists with roots in Fairfield. Fairfield has produced many talented performing artists, from vocalists to dancers, who are now following careers in the performing arts or enjoying the arts as an avocation. The concert will also introduce you to talented artists currently being nurtured by the community.

The talent line-up is composed of performers and acts who are donating their time and talents in appreciation of the encouragement received here in Fairfield and in support of the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center and Sondheim Theater. All proceeds from the concert will be devoted to the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center.

We have some of the best who will be “coming home” and “coming together” to share their talents with the community. Performers include:

Female vocal soloists Christie Kessel, Mary Rose Kitch, Terri Kness, Sheryl Payne & Dakota Webert

Male vocal soloists Chris Davis, Jim Edgeton, Rodger Gillaspie, Myron Gookin, Xavier Kessel & Alex Rebling

Pianist LeAnne Edgeton

Dancers Tympest Crawford & Katie Six

Musicians/Band Myron Gookin (directing the band), Jim Edgeton, Rodger Gillaspie, Sheryl Payne, Alex Rebling, Gerry Runyon & John Schirmer

A Fairfield resident who knows the performer(s) well and can personally give an account of their musical journeys will introduce each act with a brief history of the artist(s) time in Fairfield before they were stars.

Following the performances on both nights, the artists will be available for meet and greets; and to reminisce, share, and join in the nostalgia of Fairfield.

Joining us again this year as the producer and director of the concert is Sally Denney, former Fairfield elementary teacher and a member of the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Board of Directors. Assisting her are Friends of the Center, Jim Edgeton, and Myron Gookin.

This year is going to be just as great at the years past according to Denney. “Coming Home–Coming Together 2016 was an outstanding success last year and this year will be no different. This concert provides an opportunity for family and friends in Fairfield to enjoy the talents of these acts, who represent but a fraction of the talented artists who got their starts in our community,” said Denney. “We are three year’s in, and I’m having no trouble getting new performers involved. They are delighted to have a chance to give back to their hometown and to donate their time and talents in support of the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center and Sondheim Theater. They are generously helping us to maintain and improve this facility for future generations of performers. We even have a great start on the 2018 acts and artists. Fairfield is not short on talent!”

Tickets for the Coming Home –Coming Together 2017 Concert are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Ticket Office, 641-472-2787, and www.FairfieldACC.com.