3A State Golf Results: Day One

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Day One of the 2019 State Golf Tournament has concluded at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

Here’s how the Panthers fared:

• Trace White – 83

• Brevin Wilson – 88

• Rhett Zeglen – 87

• Bailey Shelledy – 89

• Reece Kempker – 106

As a team, Mt. Pleasant shot 335. Very solid first day for our Golfin’ Panthers!

Coverage on KILJ today and tomorrow is brought to you by Zeglen Construction.

Action picks up again tomorrow morning for Day 2 at 8:00 a.m.