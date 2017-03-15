Area Youth Selected for Washington D.C. Trip

Meghan Ryan of West Burlington and Lucas Lee of Mount Pleasant, have been selected to attend the 2017 Youth Tour on June 9-15. The event is an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. sponsored by Access Energy Cooperative.

Meghan and Lucas will join approximately 40 other Iowa students and nearly 1,000 students from across the country who have been selected by their electric cooperatives to attend the annual Youth Tour.

A junior at West Burlington High School, Meghan is the daughter of Amy Ryan. She has been active in basketball, dance team, show choir, and jazz band. Outside of school, she is involved in Girl Scouts, and two local church groups where she is also a lector. Meghan is a VolunTeen at Great River Medical Center, and has worked at the West Burlington pool, and Hy-Vee.

Lucas is a sophomore at Mount Pleasant Community High School and is the son of Benny and Meredith Lee. He has been involved in symphonic, marching and jazz bands, chamber and show choir, school plays, musicals, football, trap and soccer. Lucas is also a member of the Silver Cord volunteer program, Boy Scouts, Scouting’s National Honor Society-the Order of the Arrow, 4-H, Midwest Old Threshers, Southeast Iowa Soccer Officials Association, the Community Band, Opus Honor Choir, the Iowa State Fair’s Little Hands on the Farm and his church.

While on tour, Meghan and Lucas will learn about American history and government. They will visit historical sights including monuments, museums, the U.S. Capitol, federal agencies and other points of interest. They will also have an opportunity to meet with their legislators in the House and Senate.

Access Energy Cooperative has been a part of the Youth Tour program for more than 50 years and currently selects two students each year to participate in the five-day trip. The students are selected through an application and interview process.

With its main office located in Mt. Pleasant, Access Energy Cooperative provides electric service to over 9,000 homes and businesses in 10 southeast Iowa counties.