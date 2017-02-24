Thomas B. Roberts

Thomas B. Roberts, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, exited this world at 4:25 a.m. at his home, on Thursday, February 23, 2017 and entered the gates of heaven to hear the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon on Friday, February 24th at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 25th at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Christian Outreach Church with Pastors Monte Knudsen and Dennis Thomas officiating. Memorials may be given to Faith Christian Outreach Church or the Grandview Church of Quincy in his memory.