Another Busy Weekend for Show Choirs and Jazz Bands

Saturday Central Lee High School will host its 16th annual Central Connections show choir invitational. Thirteen show choirs will compete through out the day.



The cost of admission is $10. Proceeds will go to the music boosters for the music program.

Here is the schedule:

11:00am – Fort Madison MS – Show Choir (MS)

11:30am – Keokuk – Vibrations (Prep)

12:00pm – West Burlington – DyNAMix (2A)

12:30pm – Keota – EagleRock! (1A)

BREAK

2:00pm – Central Lee JH – Adrenaline (X)

2:30pm – Keokuk – Purple Harmony (3A)

3:00pm – Williamsburg – Sound Attraction (3A)

3:30pm – Clear Creek-Amana – Vocal Dynamics (3A)

BREAK

4:15pm – Mount Pleasant – InMotion (3A)

4:45pm – Center Point-Urbana – Summit Street Singers (3A)

5:15pm – Danville – Vocal Chords (1A)

5:45pm – Fort Madison – Swingspan (3A)



6:30pm – DAYTIME AWARDS

7:30pm – Finals Group #1

8:00pm – Finals Group #2

8:30pm – Finals Group #3

9:00pm – Finals Group #4

9:30pm – Finals Group #5

10:00pm – Finals Group #6

10:30pm – Central Lee – CENTRifugAL Force (X)

11:00pm – FINALS AWARDS

Both Mt. Pleasant High School jazz bands participated Thursday at the Coe College Jazz Summit in Cedar Rapids. This event is billed as Iowa’s largest jazz festival. Saturday the bands travel to Ottumwa for the 25th annual Indian Hills Jazz Fest. The contest, open to the public with free admission, begins at 8:00 am at St. John Auditorium on the campus of IHCC. Other

Other participating schools are Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Ft. Madison, West Marshall, Washington, Lamoni, Oskaloosa, Prairie City-Monroe, Moulton-Udell, North Mahaska and Van Meter. Sixteen groups will be competing.

Jazz 1 placed first and Jazz 2 fourth among nine class 3A bands at the 2017 UNI Tallcorn Jazz Festival in Cedar Falls. Jazz 1 is now listed as a Wild Card for the Iowa Jazz Championships because of their win at Tallcorn.