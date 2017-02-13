Supervisors Will Meet 2-14-17

Supervisors Will Meet 2-14-17Written by Theresa Rose on February 13, 2017
AGENDA
February 14, 2017
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Resolution to purchase motorgrader
9:15 Appoint Linda Raub to the Planning & Zoning Commission
9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update
10:00 Public Hearing 1st Reading to Amend Ordinance
Prescribing the General Relief Program
10:15 Approve Resolutions for Transfer of Funds one for
Community Betterment to Secondary Roads & one for
General Basic to Historic Preservation
10:30 Canvass Votes of February 17, 2017
Special Winfield-Mt Union School Bond Election
Other county discussion as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates