3 Vehicle Accident

Mt. Pleasant Police investigate a three vehicle accident Thursday at about 11:15 am at the intersection of Main and Henry Streets. Monte Moehn of Burlington was driving West on Henry Street when his vehicle struck a car driven by Barb Fountain of Mt. Pleasant that was stopped at the intersection. Moehn backed up and his vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Sheri Bresnahan of Mt. Pleasant. Moehn then left the scene but was later found and arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension, careless driving, unsafe backing and no valid insurance.