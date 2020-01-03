3 Upcoming Extension Programs

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa – Confinement site manure applicators and anyone interested in learning about manure issues should plan to attend a two-hour workshop offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Henry County on Tuesday, January 14 at 1:30 p.m. at the Henry County Extension Office. This workshop is offered in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. There is no fee to attend, but applicators will need to pay certification fees to complete certification requirements.

“Iowa law requires confinement site manure applicators to attend two hours of continuing education each year of their three-year certification period or take and pass an exam once every three years,” said Dan Andersen, assistant professor, ISU Ag and Biosystems Engineering and coordinator of the manure applicator certification program.

A total of 62 counties will participate in the confinement site manure applicator workshops. In addition, a series of six dry/solid manure applicator certification meetings will be held in February. ISU Extension and Outreach county offices have a complete list of workshop dates and locations, and a list is available at http://www.agronext.iastate.edu/immag/certification/confinementsitebroch….

The workshops serve as initial certification for those applicators who are not currently certified, recertification for those renewing licenses and continuing education for those applicators in their second or third year of their license.

Due to uniform certification deadlines, applicators are encouraged to attend workshops prior to March 1, to avoid being assessed a late fee of $12.50 for those who are re-certifying. Those unable to attend one of the workshops need to schedule time with their extension county office to watch the training video. Due to scheduling conflicts, many extension offices will no longer accept walk-in appointments to watch these videos but do offer scheduled dates and times to provide this training.

Applicators also have an online certification option, in which an applicator can take the training online at the DNR MAC eLearning site, https://elearning-dnr.iowa.gov/. The applicator will need to sign in and get an A&A account.

Contact your ISU Extension and Outreach county office for more information about the Manure Applicator Certification Program, or visit http://www.agronext.iastate.edu/immag/mac.html.

Private Pesticide Continuing Instruction Course

Mt. Pleasant, Iowa – The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Henry County office will be offering another Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course, led by Extension Field Agronomist, Virgil Schmitt. The second session is scheduled for January 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. Please call 319-385-8126 by January 13 to pre-register.

The course will run for approximately two and a half hours. The registration fee is $20. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact your county extension office.

The course will fulfill 2019 recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators. Topics to be covered include safe handling and storage of pesticides; laws and regulations; personal protective equipment, and pests, pest management, and pesticides.

ISU Extension and Outreach Henry County – Advanced Beekeeping Course

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Henry County is hosting an Advanced Beekeeping Course Saturday, February 29 from 8am to 12pm at the Henry County Extension Office in Mt. Pleasant, IA.

This course is geared toward individuals that have taken the Beginning Beekeeper Course or have previous beekeeping experience. Join us while we look deeper into splitting hives, queen rearing, biology and so much more.

Participants are required to pre-register. This class fills up fast! The fee for the course is $25/individual. Registrations and payments will be taken until the class is full or no later than Thursday, February 20, 2020. If you have any questions or would like to register please stop by the Henry County Extension Office, located at 127 N. Main Street in Mt. Pleasant, or call 319-385-8126.

