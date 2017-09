3 Charged With Burglary

On September 11th, 2017 at approximately 3:15 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of vandalism occurring in the 2900-grid of Lexington Avenue. An investigation determined that Ethan Carter-18, Kamerin Olson-20, and Ed Bagwell-18, all of Mount Pleasant, had entered an abandoned mobile home. The three males have been charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.