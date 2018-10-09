2nd Person Arrested in Investigation of Sexual Abuse

On Tuesday, September, 25, 2018, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of alleged sexual abuse to a minor. An investigation conducted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office concluded that Randall Stewart of Salem, IA, had sexually abused a juvenile female. Randall was charged with Sex Abuse in the 2nd Degree, a “B” Felony.

Further investigation into this report of alleged sexual abuse has resulted in the arrest of David Rice, 25 of Atkins, charged with Sex Abuse in the 3rd Degree, a class “C” Felony.