2nd District Democratic Hall of Fame Honors Volenteers

2nd District Democratic Hall of Fame Honors VolenteersWritten by Theresa Rose on October 29, 2019
Iowa 2nd Distsrict Democratic Congressional Committee is holding a Hall of Fame
reception to recognize Democrats’ contributions on Saturday, November 9. The event
will be in Muscatine, at the SINO—US Friendship Center, 129 W. 2nd St from 3 to 5 PM.
The District is honoring retiring Congressman Dave Loebsack and four people who
have been selected from the categories of Activist, County Chair, Rising Star and
Lifetime Achievement. The Activist is Mary Stewart from Wapello County. The County
Chair is Al Bohanan from Cedar County. The Rising Star is Tanner Halleran from
Keokuk County, and the Lifetime Achievement honoree is former Governor and U.S.
Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack formerally from Henry County.
Additional nominees for Activist are Matt Trimble of Scott County, Dianne Foor of
Louisa County, Kay Herring from Decatur County, Harold Frakes of Washington
County, and Allison Ritchie from Muscatine County.
County Chairs nominated included Chris Taylor from Johnson County, Susie Drish
from Jefferson County, Don Foor from Louisa County, and Thom Hart of Scott County.
Matthew Kolb of Decatur County was nominated for the Rising Star award.
The Lifetime Achievement nominations included Sandy Dockendorff from Des
Moines County, Sheri Carnahan from Scott County, Gloria Newell of Louisa County,
Wiliam Russell from Decature County, Carol Kramer of Jasper County, Phyllis Weeks
from Marion County, and Don Paulson from Muscatine County.
The Hall of Fame recption is a fundraiser to support the Democratic Congressional
candidate in 2020. Tickets are $30 and can be obtained from the District web site:
idp2nd.com or at the door. If paying at the door, please send an email to the District
Chair at jmpardee@mchsi.com to provide attendance numbers for the planning
committee.
