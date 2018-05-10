250,000 CAT Grant Awarded to Project in Winfield

May 9, 2018 (Des Moines) – The Enhance Iowa Board awarded a $250,000 Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant to an aquatic center in Winfield at today’s meeting in Urbandale.

The following project was approved:

Project Name: Rick Rodgers Community Pool, City of Winfield

Total Project Cost: $1,175,088

Amount Requested: $250,000

Amount Awarded: $250,000

Project Description: The new aquatic center will feature a zero-depth entry, toddler play structure, drop slide, diving board, lap swim area, umbrellas, chair lift and a new bathhouse.

The Enhance Iowa Program provides financial incentives to communities for the construction of recreational, cultural, educational or entertainment facilities that enhance the quality of life in Iowa. To date, 33 CAT awards have been granted by the board, totaling $10,758,802. The next Enhance Iowa Board meeting is scheduled for July 11, 2018, in Cedar Falls.