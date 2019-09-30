21st Annual T.T.T. Tour of Homes

The 21st Annual T.T.T. Tour of Homes will be held November 24 from 1 to 5 pm. The tour is sponsored by Mount Pleasant Chapter D.D. This year the tour will feature the following homes….

Dawn and John Bodenham, 1719 Oakland Mills Road

Joan and Kevin Wagler, 2721 Marsh Avenue

April and Danny Cornell, 909 S. Briarwood Lane

Karen and Steve Brimhall, 1106 W. Clay Street

Samantha and Andrew Woline, 1827 170th Street

Tickets for adults are $15.00 at the door and $12.00 in advance from any T.T.T. Chapter DD member or at Brown’s Shoe Fit. Children under 13 are $6.00.